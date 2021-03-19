More help needed for theater renovations

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–People are one step closer to reopening an old building. The Lincoln Square Theater is more than 100 years old. Volunteers are working to repair it. They say the roof and plumbing have been fixed. They’re working on heating and redesigning the inside. They have been removing the chairs inside and found someone from Hollywood to buy a bulk of them to be used in a movie.

They need volunteers Saturday from 9am to noon to remove the chairs. They plan to open the theater this summer.