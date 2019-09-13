Breaking News
More flu clinics scheduled

News

by: Ford County Public Health Department

Posted: / Updated:
kids doctor health medical generic update bjs

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Ford County Public Health Department has a flu clinic schedule starting in just over a week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health strongly advise vaccinations for anyone over 6-months old.

Piper City Rehab & Living Center, Piper City
Tuesday, September 24: 9 – 11 am

Ford County Public Health Department, Paxton
Thursday, September 26: 9 – 11 am, 2 – 4 pm
Monday, September 30: 9 – 11 am
Friday, October 4: 2 – 4 pm
Thursday, October 10: 4 – 6 pm
Tuesday, October 15: 2 – 4 pm
Friday, October 18: 9 – 11 am

IGA, Paxton
Tuesday, October 15: 9 – 11

Gibson City Schoolhouse Apartments, Gibson City
Tuesday, October 1: 9 – 11 am

Gibson City Telecare, Gibson City
Tuesday, October 8: 9 – 11 am

American Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gibson City
Thursday, October 10: 8:30 – 11:30 am

Big R, Gibson City
Saturday, October 12: 9 – 11 am

Kempton American Legion, Kempton
Wednesday, October 16: 8:30 – 11:30 am

