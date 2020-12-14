More firefighters needed

BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WCIA)—Being a firefighter means putting yourself in heated situations to bring someone else to safety. “You can never put a price on it, and it’s never about money,” said Levi Hedges, Blue Mound Fire Department Fire Chief. When all of the firefighters in your department are volunteering their time, it can make recruitment more difficult. Hedges says their numbers often fluctuate, but it’s been hard to keep numbers up. “We’re not getting paid to do this. We all have full time jobs and families at home,” said Hedges. “They are there out of the goodness of their heart to help people and do the right thing,” said Brett Stock, Blue Mound Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief.

The chief says they’re down to just 15 volunteer firefighters, and they need more to better serve the community. “If we don’t have the members here and your neighbor is having a heart attack and we don’t have the members here, who is going to come? The closest town is seven miles away. It takes them 12 minutes to get here, so it’s very important that your local communities have a full roster,” said Hedges. They have had to rely on nearby towns when no firefighters can respond to a call. “If nobody is there to help what do you do? Their options are limited. You just have to wait longer and longer and longer for somebody to respond from another community, and that’s unfortunate for them because lives are on the line,” said Stock.

They’re hoping people who are able will volunteer their time. “It’s for the love of the community and the love of the fire service really,” said Hedges.

Contact Blue Mound Fire Department at (217) 692-2929.