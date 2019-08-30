More fans expected at Illini opener than last year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Saturday morning Illinois will host Akron at Memorial Stadium in the season opener.

Officials say they are expecting 30,000 to 35,000 people at the game. Last year’s opener against Kent State saw just 31,898 make it out.

One reason for more fans to come out this year is the debut of alcohol sales. Saturday will mark the first game for them at Memorial Stadium. The school has already said they were happy to add it to the fan experience.

The Illinois Ticket Office says their team has been busy all Friday getting ready for the game. Associate Director of Ticketing and Sales Jason Heggemeyer says they’re happy with the expected crowd, but hope the team can get going on a roll to draw even more fans later in the year.

“When we start looking at Nebraska, Michigan, Wisconsin coming in, we expect those crowds to be bigger,” says Heggemeyer. “They’re certainly the ones people are most excited about seeing here at Memorial Stadium. And so let’s hope the team gets off to a good start and those games are meaningful and that we’ll build some big crowds for those.”

The Ticket Office held a Ten Dollar Ticket Flash Sale last month for the game Saturday. They say over 2,000 tickets were sold just from that promotion.