DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Toys for Tots organizers in Danville say they need help saving Christmas for families in Central Illinois.

They said the organization is in desperate need of more toys to reach their goal. Right now, they’re short about 150 items. They’re specifically looking for gifts for boys and girls ages seven to 12.

If you can’t get to the store for a gift, you can also donate money.

“100 people in our community — which really isn’t that many people — you could come and donate $25, $20,” volunteer Stacey Rickard said. “That really adds up and allows us to go out and provide a Christmas for our community.”

She said you can drop off new, unwrapped toys or money at the St. James Methodist Church in Danville until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.