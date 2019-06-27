More common sense could curb car crime

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Police call them crimes of opportunity. It’s when a car may be left unlocked and someone steals something. No one invited the thief to do it, but it may have put the thought in their head.

Those crimes have been on the rise the last month, despite lower overall numbers than years past. It seems like common sense and yet these crimes are reported time and time again. Police respond and find out the car was unlocked or valuables were in plain sight.

Police in Champaign have tried to buckle down on the issue. In 2017, they launched a property crimes unit to catch people in the act. It’s had an impact.

Those numbers have gone down over the past two years because of those efforts. Things like holding public awareness campaigns on personal protection and adding patrols acts as a deterrent. Despite all of it, those crimes spiked this month going well above June 2018’s numbers from 40 to 56.

Some ways to best avoid being a victim include not leaving your car running if you’re not around, make sure to lock it and roll windows up, hide valuables and park in well-lit areas with lots of foot traffic. They also recommend getting a kill switch.

It’s important to look out for each other. If you see someone looking inside cars or checking door handles or otherwise looking suspicious, always report it.

From 2017 – 2018, vehicle burglaries were down 45%, and again from 2018 – 2019, they dropped 27%. Police also recommend being part of your neighborhood watch program to help those numbers continue to drop.