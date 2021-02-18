More charges for murder suspect; pleads not guilty

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mason man accused of murdering an Effingham County woman in last year pleaded not guilty to additional charges Thursday.

Christopher Glass is accused of shooting Kimberly Mattingly in April 2020. He was arrested more than three weeks later in Terre Haute, Indiana. Another man, Aaron Kaiser, was already sentenced to eight years for his connection to Mattingly’s murder.

Glass was originally charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death. On Thursday, he was charged with an additional count of first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon. He pleaded not guilty to all three additional charges.

Glass will be back in court on March 11 for pre-trial.