More calls for fire department

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The fire chief told me he’s been with the fire department for over 20 years, and the call volume has more than doubled. Data from the City of Decatur shows the number of calls to police and fire has fluctuated over the past 8 years. It hasn’t consistently gone up every year, but the number of calls to police and fire is up this year compared to about 8 years ago.

The fire chief says one call they are responding to a lot more are for lift assists, people who have fallen and need help getting up. It’s difficult to respond to all the calls when there are a limited number of stations. The fire chief says the stations they are building will help spread firefighters over different areas of town so they can even out coverage and improve response times for the community.