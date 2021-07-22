More bus drivers needed

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– Some students have already returned to the classroom, while others are getting ready to go back. However, some districts still need workers to get them to school and back home safely.

Some districts are still in need of bus drivers. Mahomet-Seymour Schools Director of Transportation says they need about four permanent drivers and as many substitutes as they can get.

“It’s about fulfilling our promise to make sure everyone in Mahomet-Seymour gets a quality education,” said Nicholas York, Mahomet-Seymour Schools Director of Transportation.

The pay is competitive. Experience is preferred, but they’re willing to train. If you’re interested, they are encouraging people to apply now.