CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Housing Authority says it has more applicants than homes for a new affordable housing unit. The waitlist to live at Bristol Place was opened for one day this month.

During that time, more than 900 people applied for about 90 available homes. The Housing Authority says there was a lot of demand and doesn’t want the community to get discouraged if they’re not approved for these units. Bristol Place is expected to open in October but those aren’t the only homes that are being built. Haven at Market Place is expected to be completed in about a year.