CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One company is bringing more affordable housing to Champaign.

Apartments are going up near Marketplace Mall. They’re located at the intersection of JT Coffman Drive and Neil Street.

The company has already started working on the Parker Glen Apartments and now they’re planning to start phase two by adding more units. One developer says they plan for these buildings to help give better access to housing.

“If the folks have a place where they can live and work, it makes the community stronger. So the folks that maybe have to drive from outside, some will of course they will, but other folks will say, ‘Hey I can live right there, close to work, close to schools, and again it’s just better for everyone in the community,” said Barry Accountis, Vice President of Development.

The apartments are expected to cost between $600-$1200 for one, two, or three bedrooms. The company hopes to bring affordable housing to the surrounding areas of Champaign as well.