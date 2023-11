This week on Pet on the Set we have Emily Petak and Robert Dalluge bringing in Mikey from Moore’s Rescue Ranch in Champaign. Mikey was abused and malnourished before coming to Moore’s Rescue Ranch. It has caused a deformity in his leg, but that doesn’t stop him form being a playful puppy.

3113 N Market Street Champaign, IL 61822

mooresrescueranch@gmail.com