CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Moores Rescue Ranch is raising money for an expansion helping more than just pets.

The animal shelter wants to build a new shelter that will help kids with disabilities by letting them spend time with the animals. Moores Rescue Ranch helps dogs and cats that have gone through abuse or have a disability of some sort. Now, they want to help kids who are dealing with their own disabilities.

Kimberly Dalluge is taking donations to build a 2,500-square-foot shelter to bring the pets and children together. Dalluge’s son has Aspergers, and helping others with disabilities, as well as dogs and cats, has always been something she’s wanted to do.

“A lot of times, kids in school have what they call an IEP: individualized education plan,” she said. “What we’re planning on is an IVP, which is an individualized volunteer plan. So, they’re able to volunteer at their own capacity.”

Dalluge said time with animals can be therapeutic for people, and she wants to have the first organization in Champaign to bring kids and pets with disabilities together.

Moores Rescue Ranch has raised more than $13,000 for their project. Dalluge said the goal is to raise $250,000, which is the estimated cost of a new building. You can help donate at mooresrescueranch.org.