Monument built to remember past

LUDLOW, Ill. (WCIA)– The old Ludlow Church was demolished years ago but not all parts of the church were destroyed. A monument is being built to pay tribute to the past. They are making a brick monument that will hold a bell that was in the church before it was torn down. The monument will also have some of the stain glass windows that were on the grounds. A memorial to remember a prominent member of the church and community will also be constructed. Her name was Frances Marguerite Walker.

The church was built in the early 1900’s and the bell from the church dates back to 1919. I spoke with someone who got married there years ago. He says the pieces of this monument bring back great memories for him and his wife. There is also a playground and park area that is being proposed to be built, but that isn’t certain just yet. More decisions will need to be made by the village before that happens.