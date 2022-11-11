MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Monticello communities will throw weight on their back and step on pavements to honor veterans.

The first Monticello Veterans March will take place Saturday in the downtown area. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the walk beginning in an hour.

This event is open to all ages and doesn’t require previous experience. Participants can sign up as individuals or in teams of two. There will be food served by Sunset Acres and prizes for male, female and team winners.

Besides the fun outdoor activities, people will have an opportunity to meet local veterans afterward.