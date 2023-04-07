MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – The list of Central Illinois communities using automated license plate readers to solve crime is growing. Monticello recently approved installing several devices throughout the city, but some people who live there wonder whether they even need the technology.

The news hasn’t spread very quickly among those who live in Monticello, but two people gave WCIA their first impressions, saying while they don’t oppose installing plate readers – they’re not particularly worried about crime either.

“I’m not sure why it would be a priority here,” Carmen Ureno said.

Four Flock Safety motion-activated license plate cameras are coming to Monticello. The company claims its devices can reduce crime by up to 70%, but some residents are wondering: what crime?

“Little things come up, mostly juvenile I think. But no, there’s not a lot of crime here and that’s why we moved here,” Ureno said.

In a March 27 City Council meeting, Police Chief Rob Bross described a case that could have been solved more quickly if the city had plate readers already. A year or two ago, he says officers were called to a robbery of a woman selling a cell phone through Facebook Marketplace.

“The couple of gentlemen that met her gave her no money, took the phone out of her hand and more or less just strong-arm robbed her,” Bross said.

He says they knew the suspects took off in a black, four-door vehicle.

“If we didn’t have a good vehicle description, we would have been there with our hands up in the air shrugging, hoping ‘well gee, sure hope somebody can turn them in,'” Bross said.

He says officers will soon be able to log into the system after a crime is committed and run the plates of cars that match descriptions.

“If one comes back to Chicago, and the other to Decatur, we have a good idea where we can start sending resources to maybe catch them on the way out,” Bross said.

Bross wants people to know there’s no catch.

“We aren’t just going to sit there and watch people driving by, saying: ‘ha-ha, we got you.’ This is purely – God forbid something happened at the bank or somebody robs a gas station, whatever the case may be – this is just an investigative tool that we can utilize to try to catch these people,” Bross said.

Matthew Kitzmiller has heard about the success of devices in other cities like Champaign, but he isn’t sure whether they’re necessary in his community.

“Well, my family hasn’t lived here very long, and Monticello does seem like kind-of a nice, quiet town. But you never know what will happen,” Kitzmiller said.

But, he’s not against the technology.

“They sound like a good idea to me. I want to make sure we know who’s in charge of them and maybe have a citizens’ board who has a say in that, but it sounds like it could be helpful to stop crime,” Kitzmiller said.

Bross says the devices will be installed within the next few months on South 105, Washington Street and North Market Street. He wants people to know the cameras are purely for investigative purposes and won’t be used to monitor things like speeding or expired registrations.