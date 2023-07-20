URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — When you get a scary diagnosis, it can be hard to navigate your next steps. Sarah German, a recent Monticello High School graduate, wants to spread the love and make the treatment process a little easier. That’s because she’s seen the emotional journey firsthand.

On Wednesday, German delivered 50 chemotherapy care packages through her non-profit to help Carle Cancer Institute patients. It was an extra special day for her because that’s the same place she spent a lot of time as a young girl.

German’s mom battled a rare form of cancer for eight years and got treatment at Carle.

“It’s really interesting to me that the nostalgia that hit wasn’t reminiscent of the treatment my mom had or the loss of my mom,” she described. “I walked in and I felt the same comfort I did when I was 5 years old walking in with my mom who was my best friend and biggest supporter.”

Megan Wood, a nursing supervisor at Carle, was overjoyed to receive the packages to pass out to patients. She said it’s an important reminder that there’s a person behind each case.

“There’s a person at the heart of that and things like this can make that person during the worst time of their life just have a little bit better of a day,” Wood said.

German’s work doesn’t stop there. She has hundreds of packages prepared for hospitals across Central Illinois that she will deliver before leaving for college in August.

The entrepreneur has dreams of opening a therapy center one day to support families going through the same thing hers did. She said Carle inspired her to get there.