Monticello Teacher shows class Inauguration Day for the last time

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)–Brad Garrett is a history teacher at Washington Elementary School in Monticello. Having taught for 33 years, he’s retiring once this school year is over.

His favorite subject? Presidential history. And there’s nothing quite as historic as a presidential transfer of power. Today, Mr. Garrett and his students spent their virtual class time watching the inauguration–Garrett’s last as a teacher.

As a class, they watched the new President Joe Biden take the oath of office, flagged down other notable figures such as Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, as well as Senators Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, all the former presidents, and the former Vice President Mike Pence.

As a history teacher, Mr. Garrett pointed out to his students the Joe Biden comes in with unparalleled modern challenges, and is facing challenges akin to the Lincoln and F.D.R. Administrations.

“What I try to draw out of my students is that history is seeing the mistakes that we make,” Garrett said. “And we have to make sure we don’t make those same ones again, so we learn from history.”