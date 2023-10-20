MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Most students spend their lunch hours in the cafeteria hanging out with friends. But, there’s one group of high schoolers in Piatt County dedicating their free time to extra work.

Six industrial technology students at Monticello High School just finished making a new table for the superintendent’s office. It’s made from old Moore Gymnasium bleachers dating back to the 1940s.

After working on it for a few weeks, it’s now in Adam Clapp’s, the superintendent, office.

“To see their excitement, to see me react, it was really cool. Just the pride they took in it makes me feel good about what we have going on in our programs,” Clapp said. “What was really neat was these students did this project not for a grade. They did this out of class time.”

They’ll use this table nearly every day for various district meetings. Clapp said the students are already talking about their next project.