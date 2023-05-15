MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Monticello Middle School is under investigation after authorities said the student posted altered images of other students to social media.

Officials with the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office said they were informed of this incident on May 1 by school administrators. The student in question was able to obtain other students’ original photos by virtue of them being publicly available on social media.

The student’s name was not released due to their age, nor were the specific alterations the student is accused of making.

Monticello Police Chief Rob Bross said in a press release that the police department is aware of the incident and investigation but is not involved due to it happening outside of school and outside of their jurisdiction. The department will only release information about juvenile investigations in accordance with applicable laws and standards. The department will also only release information about school incidents in conjunction with school officials and other appropriate agencies.

As a result, the matter is left to the Sheriff’s Office to investigate. Officials with that agency said investigators have made contact with the parents and guardians of the students identified in the photos. If any new photos are discovered, officials said the parents or guardians of the students depicted will be notified.

The investigation will be referred to the Piatt County State’s Attorney’s Office upon completion of the Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is advised to contact the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office at 217-762-5761.