DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police said a man was arrested after two men were beaten and set on fire. He was later released on bail.

In a sworn statement, officers said they responded after two men showed up at a hospital on November 10 with "severe burns and obvious signs of being battered." One of the victims had 2nd degree burns on his face, top of his hand, forearm and left side of his body. Officers said the majority of his burns on the left side included his lips, nose, cheek and ear. He also had a cut on the back of his head that needed stitches.