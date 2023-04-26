MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — “Each building will get a review and look at what we currently have and how we can enhance that,” Adam Clapp, Monticello’s superintendent, said.

Those reviews could lead to security changes in Monticello schools, and Clapp wants to make sure parents can breathe easy when dropping their child off every day.

Monticello schools already have security cameras, school resource officers and buzzers for locked doors. Clapp wants more. He said that’s because of recent school shootings across the United States.

His team is looking to install an extra set of doors leading into the main office before you get into hallways that lead to classrooms. They also want more cameras and permanent resource officers.

Right now, an officer is in the building twice a week. But, Clapp said the police chief could fill in the gaps on other days. He said district leaders meet with the Monticello Police Department regularly to review protocols.

Clapp said they always want the best for their students, teachers, and staff inside while also keeping social and emotional well-being in mind.

“We have a lot of supports during the school day for our kids and ultimately create a safe learning environment,” Clapp added. “But we also want the public to know that we’re aware of what goes on in society and making sure that they understand we’re doing all we can to ensure the safety of their students while they’re in our buildings.”

He said the school board has talked about these ideas already and the topic is still on the table. Architects will study the entrances to decide the best next steps, and leaders will meet to review the number of cameras they could add.

As for when those next steps will happen, Clapp said the architects will meet again in the next few months. Then, the board will weigh the possible options over the summer.