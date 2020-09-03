Monticello schools return to in-person learning

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Roughly 85% percent of the district’s students returned to in-person learning for the first day of the fall semester.

Wednesday marked 162 days since students set foot in the classrooms.

“Just like everyone else, our kids went home for spring break and they didn’t come back,” superintendent Vic Zimmerman said. “So, we’ve been looking forward to this day for quite some time.”

Zimmerman said the district’s staff spent the summer preparing for a different kind of school year.

“As long as the students and the families follow the guidelines, I think we’ll be good,” Zimmerman said. “The challenge is for all schools, we’ve got our kids here for five hours but we’ve got another 19 hours in the day. So, we need everyone to follow those guidelines and hopefully we’ll be able to stay in school.”

High school junior Joey Sprinkle said he was happy to see his friends again, but said it was also a strange feeling returning to school.

“It was weird,” he admitted. “It doesn’t feel like we should be back. It feels like it should be May, but it’s September. So, it just feels really weird.”

And while it’s a day of firsts in many ways, it’s also a day of lasts for one Washington Elementary School teacher, Brad Garrett, who will be retiring after 33 years.

He likened the classroom setup for social distancing to what he first experienced as a teacher in the 1980s.

“It almost reminds me of when I started teaching,” Garrett said. “We sat in rows, we lined up, we kept our hands to ourselves, we were really quiet.”

Garrett is looking forward to instilling a passion for presidential history in his students this year.

“I just think Mr. Garrett’s going to be a great teacher,” Paycee Burton said. “I really love presidents just like him and think it’s gonna be fun.”

10:54:50 “It almost reminds me of when I started teaching. We sat in rows, we lined up, we kept our hands to ourselves, we were really quiet.”

Burton said she’s happy to be back with her friends. She, like many other students, spent the summer adjusting to wearing masks in preparation for the school year. Still, it’s been a bit of an adjustment.

“It’s been really hot,” she said.

Burton has also found it a bit challenging hearing people speak through the mask, and said she’s trying to speak louder.

It’s an issue Garrett himself is working to overcome, wearing a microphone headset over his mask.

Regardless of the changes his class will face this year, Garrett hopes to leave them with this lesson:

“I told these guys this morning I’m never going to work; I’m going to school,” he said. “Try to find a job that you’re going to enjoy the rest of your life and you never have to go to work.”