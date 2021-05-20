Monticello Schools dismissing early on Thursday for Ofc. Chris Oberheim escort

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Schools in Monticello will be letting out 30 minutes early on Thursday.

A statement from Superintendent Vic Zimmerman says the early dismissal is for traffic and buses to be clear for Officer Chris Oberheim’s escort through Monticello around 1:30 p.m.

He says the escort starts in Champaign and will pass through town on Monticello Road to Bridge Street to I-72 on the way to Decatur.

Dismissal times will be 12:30 p.m. at the high school, middle school, and White Heath Elementary; 12:30 p.m. at Washington Elementary, and 12:45 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary.

All Small Wonders PK times will stay the same.

The escort will be leaving Champaign at 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Cisco Firefighters say their trucks will be on overpasses on I-72 in Piatt County from Bridge Street in Monticello to the Macon County line.

People have been invited to join at overpasses on county roads 600 East, 300 East, and 200 East.

