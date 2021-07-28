Monticello School Board tentatively votes to strongly recommend, but not require masks

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)–School boards have some big decisions to make before students are back in the classroom. Tonight, one met for the first time since the CDC issued new guidance on masks.
Illinois Public Health has said it’s adopting the CDC’s recommendations. Those say vaccinated people should wear a mask in COVID hot spots, and in schools. Tonight, Monticello’s board talked about what they want for students.
For now, the board is strongly recommending masks, but not requiring them. Monticello’s Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said this decision is still subject to change. Dozens of parents came to the meeting to share concerns, with all but one of them wanting masks to be required. Some were concerned with how mask wearing would be enforced, and others told the board there were too many kids in school who simply can’t get vaccines yet to not completely require masks.
The superintendent said the board will continue to work with Piatt County’s Health Department, as well as monitor cases and recent trends to make changes if necessary.
The board will be holding a special meeting to make a final decision about masks on august 12th.