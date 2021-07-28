Monticello School Board tentatively votes to strongly recommend, but not require masks

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)–School boards have some big decisions to make before students are back in the classroom. Tonight, one met for the first time since the CDC issued new guidance on masks.

Illinois Public Health has said it’s adopting the CDC’s recommendations. Those say vaccinated people should wear a mask in COVID hot spots, and in schools. Tonight, Monticello’s board talked about what they want for students.

For now, the board is strongly recommending masks, but not requiring them. Monticello’s Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said this decision is still subject to change. Dozens of parents came to the meeting to share concerns, with all but one of them wanting masks to be required. Some were concerned with how mask wearing would be enforced, and others told the board there were too many kids in school who simply can’t get vaccines yet to not completely require masks.

The superintendent said the board will continue to work with Piatt County’s Health Department, as well as monitor cases and recent trends to make changes if necessary.

The board will be holding a special meeting to make a final decision about masks on august 12th.