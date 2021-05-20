Monticello Sages play game in memory of Officer Chris Oberheim

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello High School softball team was scheduled to play Thursday afternoon. They were going to postpone the game, but Officer Chris Oberheim’s daughter, Avery–a senior on the team– insisted on playing.

She said it is what he would have wanted.

Avery spent Wednesday at practice with her team–Wednesday and Thursday her teammates spent planning a pregame ceremony. Officer Oberheim’s badge number was displayed on the scoreboard, and local law enforcement came out in droves to take in the game from center field.

“This community and this school just rallies around kids and families who are going through tough times,” said Monticello Principal Adam Clapp. “I just think when we heard the news yesterday morning, it’s something that our kids thought ‘What can we do to help, what can we do to support the Oberheims.’ It’s just really amazing to be a part of a school like that and a community like that.”

Both baseball and softball players also brought flowers to the spot down the right field line where Officer Oberheim would always sit and watch his daughter play.

There is a lot of emotion around the field right now and the Sages are hoping to give everyone something to cheer for Thursday night.