MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Monticello Police are warning people about the dangers of imitation firearms after they encountered a person who was carrying one in a park on Wednesday.

Chief Rob Bross shared on Facebook that officers were called to Nick’s Park, at the intersection of East Livingston and North Buchanan Streets, for a report of a juvenile wearing a tactical vest and carrying a possible gun. When they got there, officers discovered the gun in question was plastic, but looked real; the person holding it was filming an amateur movie with friends.

Bross added that while Wednesday’s call didn’t escalate, calls involving imitation firearms like this have resulted in real shootings across the country. The results are serious, life-changing consequences.

Monticello Police wants to prevent situations from turning deadly just because something looks like a real gun. They are encouraging parents to have serious conversations about firearm habits with their children.

The department did not respond to WCIA’s request for comment. Bross added in his Facebook post that all further action will follow Illinois juvenile law and that no further information would be released.