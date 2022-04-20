MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Monticello is one step closer to creating a park named in honor of fallen Champaign police officer Christopher Oberheim.

The city and the Allerton Public Library District have formalized plans to transfer library-owned land to the city. That land would become part of a 30-acre park featuring athletic fields, walking paths and a concession stand.

Officer Oberheim was killed in the line of duty in May of last year. Developers are hoping to break ground on the new park in about a year.