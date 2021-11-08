Monticello mourning loss of one of their own

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – It was news that sent shock waves through much of this community. When the Monticello community heard of the unexpected death of Natalie McDowell.

“It wasn’t a couple of hours later I got information on who it was, and they confirmed it in the morning. Certainly a shocker. It always is. You never know what tomorrow is going to bring, so take advantage of every day we have here on earth,” Vic Zimmerman, the Monticello superintendent, said.

The deadly crash happened over the weekend. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said McDowell was driving when another car didn’t stop at a stop sign and hit her SUV. Mcdowell died at the scene.

She worked at the Monticello High School as nurse. Zimmerman said she was a great worker and person.

“She couldn’t be a more liked person as a school employee and a regular person. I was talking to a lot of people about her today, and she was just involved in so many different circles in the community. She was a youth group leader at the methodist church, in the St. Jude run group, CrossFit out at Kirby. Just had a lot of friends in town,” he said.

Zimmerman said even in tragedies like this, living in a town like Monticello is a place for support.

“Regardless of whatever happens in Monticello, people just rally around. That’s the beauty of small towns and towns with one school. We see that when we’re successful in sports, when our band is successful or in times of tragedy. The town rallies around our families,” he said.