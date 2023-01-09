MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello mother was relieved Friday night to learn her son had been found safe after he disappeared.

Kayden Kelly, 18, went missing Friday afternoon, a situation with added urgency due to him having autism. Kelly’s mother Krickett said she was informed by her daughter that something was wrong.

“My daughter called me from school and said that I needed to check on him,” Krickett said. “That’s when I knew that something had happened.”

Kelly was gone, which prompted law enforcement and the community to spring into action. Officials put out an emergency notice asking people to look out for him and brought in nearly a dozen agencies to search for him.

Those agencies included local fire and police departments, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police. A WCIA team member saw people searching for Kelly on foot with flashlights as well as a plane circling the area.

The plane was a State Police aircraft that was equipped with a thermal sensor. That piece of equipment was able to detect Kelly’s body heat and he was found safe near the Sangamon River.

Krickett is just happy her son is alive.

“I mean, I was shocked because I wasn’t sure they would find him,” she said. “So I was more than ecstatic.”

Krickett said her son was taken to the hospital after being found but was listed in stable condition. She thanked everyone in the community for their support in finding him.