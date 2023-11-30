MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — One Monticello family is giving everyone a look into his festive holiday display.

Andy Miller said he started putting up his Christmas lights immediately after Halloween. He said it’s been one of his favorite hobbies since he was a kid. The house, located at 803 Madison St., is complete with two santas, reindeer and lots of lights. Miller said he’s excited for people to see it — but is more happy to spend time putting it together with his son.

“From him being a little boy handing daddy lights as I hang them up to where he is now,” Miller said. “This year he took over kind of putting the majority of this up by himself with me working day shifts. So, it’s been an absolute pleasure creating that bond with him.”

He says the display will continue throughout the holidays.