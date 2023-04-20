MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois High School Rodeo Association announced that the District 2 Rodeo will happen April 22-23 at the Piatt County Trail Blazers in Monticello.

The rodeo association shared on social media that the rodeo will begin at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The IHSRA said on its website that they promote high school rodeos on a state-wide basis by bringing recognition to this program.

Officials said they promote horsemanship, sportsmanship, character, and the highest type of conduct at the various IHSRA rodeos and functions. They said they keep the Western Heritage alive in America and in Illinois, promoting closer relationships among the people interested in rodeos.

The Piatt County Trailblazers are hosting the high school rodeo at their facility located at 1903 Old Rte 47 in Monticello. The organization said they donate the ground to both Illinois Junior and High School rodeos to help support those associations, their children, and families. They said rodeos continue to draw both contestants and spectators from throughout the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

The Piatt County Trail Blazers will also host additional rodeo events, including the high school rodeo state finals competition from June 8-11, and the 68th Annual Rodeo on June 22-24.