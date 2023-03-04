CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill., (WCIA) — Many tree specialists across Central Illinois are spending their weekends helping people clean up their yards after many were damaged during Friday’s wicked weather.

The storms knocked out power for thousands and damaged homes for many others.

Some towns started the pickup process immediately after the storms passed, but much of the work spilled into Saturday.

The McIntosh family’s home in Monticello shows how strong the winds really were. A tree in the front yard went into the house.

The home means just as much to the owners as it does to the community. For years, it’s been one that people flock to for the holidays. Jim McIntosh owned the house, and now it’s his son’s. Brian McIntosh called it “the Christmas light show of the town.”

The home fell victim to the latest round of winter weather.

“I’m shocked there’s only one window that’s broken. It’s the upstairs bathroom window there,” McIntosh said.

He got over 50 phone calls in three minutes from neighbors telling him a tree fell on his childhood home.

“It pushed bricks in on the inside,” McIntosh said. “Which then pushed the radiator out and caused a leak inside.”

It was built in 1872 and has been home to five generations of his family.

“In 1912, Charles McIntosh, a local superintendent, purchased this home for his family,” Susan Chumbley, a local historian, said.

McIntosh isn’t the only one picking up after the rain, snow and high winds swept through. Ryan Burnett is too. He owns Bud’s Tree Care in Champaign.

“With just how much moisture there is in the ground, you’ve got a lot of trees that uproot,” Burnett said.

He added that an early warm spring season and warm overnights with lots of rain and wind is all a combination for storm damage.

Burnett and his crews are working overtime, chopping trees and branches that fell during the storm.

Sometimes, he said, it’s best to leave it to the professionals.

“I would be cautious if you have stuff around powerlines, Burnett said. “Make sure that stuff has been cleared up and taken care of by Ameren and you don’t have any kind of risk of being electrocuted.”

Or, he suggests doing simple things on your own.

“If you have trees with broken branches in the tops of them and you don’t have anything that’s going to fall on you,” Burnett said.

That’s exactly how McIntosh spent his day.

“Patched the hole to start with, and then we got the tree taken care of,” McIntosh said.

It’s a house that’s joy expanded outside during Christmastime and has community members thinking about its impact.

Burnett said some damage can be avoided. He recommends getting your trees evaluated. Those evaluations can save you money down the road, instead of waiting for a company to come out after a storm.

The public works departments in Champaign and Urbana have also been busy picking up.

In Champaign, a public works official said they were working throughout the night.

Tim Cowan, Urbana’s public works director, said all the critical issues were resolved by 6 p.m. on Friday, and they plan to start working again on Monday to resolve the other remaining issues.