MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Monticello High School students mean business when it comes to their business class. Their work is now helping the wellbeing of hundreds of students at their school.

Alexis Knerr and her partner created a hygiene station where hygiene products will be placed on a cart for people to grab anytime of the day. Items will include toothbrushes, floss, sticks of deodorant and more. They sent a survey to all students and faculty to see what students needed the most. The results came back asking for more hygiene products.

“It makes me feel really good, honestly,” Knerr said. “And then the community, the love we got from everybody was just, like, very overwhelming. It was insane.”

She said they will be setting up four carts once donations start coming in. The hygiene stations will be placed inside bathrooms, locker rooms and teacher classrooms. It’s for anyone and everyone walking the hallways at Monticello High School.

Knerr said she still wants to be involved and make sure the hygiene carts are around even after she graduates next year.