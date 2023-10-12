MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A multi-million-dollar project is finally finished in Monticello, three years after it was first pitched.

The bases at the baseball field were installed yesterday, finishing the $4.5 million plan that renovated and installed four new turf fields at Monticello High School. Soccer and football fields were finished in April, and softball was done in August.

Monticello Athletic Director Dan Sheehan said coaches are already seeing the benefits of these fields.

“One of the words I hear from my coaches is that practice is a lot more efficient,” Sheehan said. “We’re close to the school, not worried about moving around in mud or rain. It’s always in game day-playing condition. It’s been a great asset to our programs.”

Sheehan also said the fields offer the community a vital improvement for an area that will be used by many.

“The school is one of the center pieces for the community, so it’s great to have our future students and current students utilize these fields.”

The plan is to have community athletics and physical education classes share the fields with school athletics.