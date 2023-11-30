MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A sudden death in the Monticello community has people rushing to help a family in need.

Monticello High School is rallying behind the Walden’s after husband and father William unexpectedly died earlier this week. They plan on raising money at this weekend’s basketball games for the family. But this isn’t the first time the community has helped them through some tough times.

Monticello student Liam Walden was diagnosed with Batten’s disease cln2 five years ago, a nerve disorder—with no cure. Teacher Cindi Quick said seeing people gather around the Waldens reminded her of words she remembered when she first moved to Monticello.

“If you choose to live here, one thing you’re going to learn is that you’re joining a family,” Quick said. “Monticello is not just a community you live in, it’s like a family you join..”

Athletic director Dan Sheehan said it’s a small gesture to help a family who’s dealing with a lot and shows what the community is all about.

“I think in times of difficulty there’s people that are willing to help and support the family and their needs,” Sheehan said. “That’s why it makes it a special community.”

The goal is to raise $150,000 for the Waldens. So far the GoFundMe is more than halfway there—in only two days. Anyone who would like to donate can follow the link.