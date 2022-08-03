Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – In this week’s Meet The Mayor segment, Monticello mayor Larry Stoner came on the morning show to talk about himself and the city of Monticello. Among the topics was a “Comprehensive Plan” put forth from the city. Here is how Stoner described the plan:

“You are taking stock of what you are doing in the community, how development is going, and you try to survey the population to try to find out the things that they like.”

Stoner said that even though the name of the plan sounds complicated, it is not. All the city is asking for is input from the community about how to improve the city for the future. The survey itself only takes a couple minutes to fill out.

If you want to see the full plan, or fill out the survey, you can go find it on the City of Monticello website.