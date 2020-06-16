Months-long investigation leads to 20 arrests; more planned

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities have 20 people in custody and plan to arrest more on charges connected to the delivery of methamphetamine.

Multiple agencies were involved with the investigation which started in mid-December. The Taylorville Police Community Action Team, Illinois State Police, US Marshals and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants to make the arrests.

More information will be released at a press conference Tuesday afternoon and the story will be updated on the WCIA-3 News at 6 pm.