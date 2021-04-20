Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

In a news release, officers said the 65-year-old man, Kurt Schmedeke was last seen at Reineke Avenue on April 18. He was driving a gray 2005 Nissan frontier truck with the license plate 6395NR. Officers said he was wearing brown framed eyeglasses and a camouflage jacket.

Police stated Schmedeke has a condition that puts him in danger. If you know where he is, call the sheriff’s office at (217) 532-9511 or call 9-1-1.