Montessori principals asked to re-apply for positions

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Staff at two schools in town may soon be submitting job applications.

Garfield Montessori and Enterprise Elementary Schools will be combining next school year. The principals are being asked to re-apply for their positions.

The district’s chief of communications says it will form one of the largest public montessori schools in the state. The new combined school will be at the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The district will start a national search for a principal.

They says they are going through this process to be sure they have the best leadership since this will be a world class program. One mother of three children at Garfield Montessori says she is more than satisfied with the current leadership. “I feel like we have two principals who are already familiar with the students and the parents and the schools and what they are doing,” said Amanda Bivens. “I feel like it would be kind of a disservice to bring in someone new at this point.” Positions like teachers and teaching assistants are covered by unions so their situations are a bit different than the principals.

The district says they will continue to meet with the unions to discuss plans for their positions and teaching positions throughout the district.