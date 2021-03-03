Monicals rallies around family who lost everything in house fire

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA)–Flames destroyed a home in Tolono, but it didn’t destroy the community’s ability to come together.

Firefighters arrived to a house on Meadow Lane that was covered in flames and billowing in smoke around 3:00 p.m. When they got there, they tried to contain it inside, but were completely overpowered by the flames and had to move to keep it from reaching another house.

Firefighters were at the scene for seven hours. They say they were limited to using a single fire hydrant.

“We were hoping to be able to use two, but, due to low pressure we weren’t able to,” Tolono’s Assistant Fire Chief Chris Humer said.

Firefighters said the damage to the house was significant. Three of the homeowners’ dogs died in the flames.

Upon hearing the news, other in Tolono wasted no time coming to the family’s aid. Monical’s in Tolono said they’re collecting donations on the family’s behalf. For them, it’s not just about giving back, but also paying it forward.

“It’s a community and we all work together,” owner Beth Swigart said. “Everybody supported us in our hard times during the pandemic, so we just like to give back.”

If you would like to donate, they’re accepting all supplies, clothing items, and cash donations. All you will need to do is drive to the Monicals in Tolono and let the owners or manager know you’re there to donate.