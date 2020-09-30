Monical’s Pizza location temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Monical’s Pizza in Urbana temporarily closed after officials said an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, officials said they learned about the positive test on Wednesday. “Although it’s not required, we have temporarily closed the restaurant out of an abundance of caution for our employees and the community. Our team is working hard to reopen as soon possible.”

Staff are following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control for disinfection after a positive case.