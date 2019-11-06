Money released for emergency vehicles across the state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The State Fire Marshal Matt Perez and Illinois Finance Authority Executive Director Christopher Meister issued over $9.3 million in no interest or low interest loans to emergency responders across the state.

The loans are made available through the Fire Truck Revolving Loan Program and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program.

The Fire Truck Revolving Loan Program and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program are designed to assist departments or cities in purchasing emergency vehicles that they may not be able to otherwise afford.

Under the FTRL program, fire departments, fire protection districts and township fire departments may apply for up to $350,000 in low interest or no interest loans for purchase of a fire truck or brush trucks. The loans must be repaid within 20 years.

Under the ARLP program, units of local government (city, town, village, township, fire department, fire protection district) and not-for-profit ambulance service providers can apply for no interest or low interest loans of up to $200,000. These loans must be paid back in 10 years.

A list of recipients from the FRTL and ARLP is below.

Recipients of the Fire Truck Revolving Loan:

• Annawan Albs Fire Protection District $350,000.00

• Dora Township Fire Protection District $275,000.00

• Evergreen Park Fire Department $350,000.00

• Harvard Fire Protection District $350,000.00

• Lake Egypt Fire Protection District $350,000.00

• Latham Fire Protection District $350,000.00

• Lexington Community Fire Protection District $350,000.00

• Liberty Fire Protection District $120,000.00

• Maroa Fire Protection District $250,000.00

• North Park Fire Protection District $350,000.00

• Oak Forest Fire Department $350,000.00

• Octavia Fire Protection District $285,000.00

• Oregon Fire Protection District $300,000.00

• Orland Fire Protection District $350,000.00

• Rochelle Fire Department, City of $350,000.00

• Schiller Park Fire Department, Village of $350,000.00

• Silvis Fire Department, City of $350,000.00

• Sullivan Fire Protection District $278,335.00

• Thomasboro Fire Protection District $300,000.00

• Valmeyer Fire Protection District $350,000.00

• Williamson County Fire Protection District $225,000.00

• Win Bur Sew Fire Protection District $350,000.00

• Woodstock Fire/Rescue District $350,000.00

Recipients of Ambulance Revolving Loan:

• B Y E Ambulance Service, Inc. $160,000.00

• Cambridge Fire Protection District $150,000.00

• Cortland Community Fire Protection District $200,000.00

• Franklin Park Fire Department $157,991.00

• Illinois Ambulance Department, City of Columbia $200,000.00

• Joliet Fire Department $200,000.00

• Limestone Township Fire Protection District $200,000.00

• Nunda Rural Fire Protection District $200,000.00

• Palos Heights Fire Protection District $185,000.00

• Princeton Fire Department $200,000.00

• Woodstock Fire/Rescue District $200,000.00