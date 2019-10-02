Money pledged helps city

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– After months of waiting the City of Danville announced who would build a new 250 million dollar casino, and the company that was chosen is investing even more into the city. The city made the announcement haven gaming would be partnering with ciela gaming for this project.

Haven Gaming signed a “Host Community Agreement.” The company has pledged to give over 3 million dollars for city upgrades. The Boys and Girls Club, City Building, and Riverfront will each get one million dollars. 50 thousand dollars will go to public safety, Vermilion Advantage, DACC student scholarships, and the Fischer Theater.

The mayor says he used to be the director of the Boys and Girls Club. When he worked there they had 80 teenagers they could not help because they didn’t have enough room. The current director says they are facing a similar challenge so this money will be a huge help. The current Boys and Girls Club Director says they could possibly add on to double the size of the building and accomadate more students. The mayor says those involved with the casino development are true partners and benefactors.