Money found during traffic stop goes back to law enforcement

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A traffic stop by a state trooper is paying off big time for the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office.

It happened on November 4 when an Illinois State Trooper pulled over the driver of a truck with no trailer for a routine motor carrier safety inspection on I-57 between I-72 and Curtis Road. Those inspections are something police say they regularly do on semi trucks. However, this time they found inconsistencies in the driver’s travel log.

They got clearance to search the truck. Inside, they found $658,030. It was later determined that the money was from drugs. That money will be divided between state police, the state’s attorney’s office, and the appellate prosecutor’s office.