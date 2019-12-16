Monday school closings

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Inclement weather and road conditions have caused several school districts to close on Monday.
- Altamont CUSD#10
- Arcola CUSD #306
- Arthur Christian School
- Arthur School CUSD #305
- Athens School District #213
- Casey-Westfield CUSD #C-4
- Central A&M
- Cerro Gordo School District #100
- Charleston CUSD #1
- Charleston Head Start
- Cowden-Herrick CUSD #3A
- Cumberland Unit 77
- Decatur Public Schools District #61
- Dieterich
- Effingham Schools
- Greenview School District
- Heritage School District
- Immanuel Lutheran Early Childhood Center
- Jacksonville District #117
- LSA Decatur
- Marshall
- Martinsville
- Mattoon Head Start
- Mattoon Public Schools
- Meridian
- Morrisonville CUSD #1
- Mt. Zion
- Neoga
- New Berlin
- Oakland
- Okaw Valley Schools
- Osher Lifelong Learning Institute
- Pana Unit 8
- Paris-Crestwood
- Pawnee School District #11
- Pleasant Plains
- Rochester CUSD 3A
- Springfield Public Schools
- Sangamon Valley
- Shelbyville
- Shiloh
- South Fork School District 14
- Springfield Concordia Lutheran School & Pre-School
- St. Patrick in Decatur
- St. Teresa in Decatur
- Stewardson-Strasburg
- Sullivan Public Schools
- Sullivan Senior Center
- Taylorville Schools
- Teutopolis Schools
- Tri-City CUSD #1
- Tuscola Public Schools
- Villa Grove District
- Williamsville Public Schools