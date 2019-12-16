Breaking News
Monday school closings

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Inclement weather and road conditions have caused several school districts to close on Monday.

  • Altamont CUSD#10
  • Arcola CUSD #306
  • Arthur Christian School
  • Arthur School CUSD #305
  • Athens School District #213
  • Casey-Westfield CUSD #C-4
  • Central A&M
  • Cerro Gordo School District #100
  • Charleston CUSD #1
  • Charleston Head Start
  • Cowden-Herrick CUSD #3A
  • Cumberland Unit 77
  • Decatur Public Schools District #61
  • Dieterich
  • Effingham Schools
  • Greenview School District
  • Heritage School District
  • Immanuel Lutheran Early Childhood Center
  • Jacksonville District #117
  • LSA Decatur
  • Marshall
  • Martinsville
  • Mattoon Head Start
  • Mattoon Public Schools
  • Meridian
  • Morrisonville CUSD #1
  • Mt. Zion
  • Neoga
  • New Berlin
  • Oakland
  • Okaw Valley Schools
  • Osher Lifelong Learning Institute
  • Pana Unit 8
  • Paris-Crestwood
  • Pawnee School District #11
  • Pleasant Plains
  • Rochester CUSD 3A
  • Springfield Public Schools
  • Sangamon Valley
  • Shelbyville
  • Shiloh
  • South Fork School District 14
  • Springfield Concordia Lutheran School & Pre-School
  • St. Patrick in Decatur
  • St. Teresa in Decatur
  • Stewardson-Strasburg
  • Sullivan Public Schools
  • Sullivan Senior Center
  • Taylorville Schools
  • Teutopolis Schools
  • Tri-City CUSD #1
  • Tuscola Public Schools
  • Villa Grove District
  • Williamsville Public Schools

