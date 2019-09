URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A neighborhood in Urbana welcomes flying guests once a year. Hundreds of Monarch butterflies are making a stop in their trees before finishing their migration for the season. People who live in this area say this is something they’re used to seeing.

But in the last few years, there haven’t been as many as usual. But this year they’re happy to see more monarchs flying around.

The U. S. Forest Service says the butterflies are migrating to the Sierra Madre Mountains of Mexico