Monarch Madness to be hosted at Rock Springs

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Extension partners with Macon County Conservation District to host the annual Monarch Madness event on September 12.

University officials stated, “Monarch butterflies, like other pollinators, are a crucial part of our ecosystem. In addition to being valuable, the monarch butterfly is one of the most recognizable and fascinating pollinators. They are the only butterfly to make a two-way migration, and some fly as many as 3,000 miles.”

Officials said Monarch Madness is a free hands-on event for people of all ages to learn about monarch butterflies. This year, the event will be held at Rock Springs Conservation Area in Decatur from 2 to 4 p.m.. It will include crafts, tag and release, hand painting, refreshments, educational tours, and more.

Anyone interested should register online by September 8. For more information, contact Julia Duncan, Extension master gardener coordinator, at julia8@illinois.edu or 217-877-6042.