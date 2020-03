UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — University officials announced they have cancelled Siblings Weekend and Moms Weekend 2020 because of coronavirus concerns.

An email was sent to families about the change. Officials said they are doing this “to protect the health and welfare of our Illini Community.” They continued to say they look forward to hosting Moms Weekend 2021 from April 9-11 and Sibling Weekend in 2021, which a date has yet to be determined.