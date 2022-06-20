CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign mother is speaking out after her adult son with cognitive disabilities was assaulted on Monday.

It happened at West Side Park off University Avenue across from the Eden Supportive Living Center. Katie Henry said her son Mark was in the park when three people hit him on the head and broke his phone when he tried calling police. Staff members from Eden tried helping him and Champaign Police filed a report.

Henry said it was a scary situation and that it’s not the first time this has happened.

“I was wondering if he was safe, if he was on his way to the hospital,” Henry said. “I was worried about an injury to the brain because they were hitting him in his head, and then he is all shook up and I am across town.”

“They maced me once and beat me,” Mark said.

Henry said she wants something to be done and hopes anyone who witnessed this will come forward.